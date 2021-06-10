There are stunning pictures and video of the morning solar eclipse that took place in the northern hemisphere Thursday. Unfortunately, for most Americans the "ring of fire" effect, when the moon blocks the sun but for an outer illuminated ring, was only visible in Ontario, Canada. The large moon bites taken out of the sun in the morning sunrise is still remarkable enough to appreciate and some shots look like good sci-fi art.
Video: "Ring of fire" solar eclipse
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- early sun show
- eclipse
- moon block
- ontario
- ring of fire
- solar eclipse
- sunrise
Watch: A pair of lynxes arguing in Ontario
These are definitely two large cats yowling at one another, and not two people trying to sound like large cats yowling at one another (though the confusion would be understandable). READ THE REST
Leviathan: an eight foot tall, seven foot wide assemblage sculpture "ghost ship"
Last year, artist Jason Stieva completed work on "Leviathan – Ark of the Apocalypse," a spectacular, 7-foot-long, 8-foot-high sculpture of a ghostly pirate ship. Steiva is an assemblage sculptor and tattoo artist from Whitby, ON who spent 15 months on the ship, which is populated by a variety of readymade Warcraft miniatures and other findings. READ THE REST
Public treated to obfuscation at Waterfront Toronto meeting on negotiations with Google sister company over surveillance district
[Rosemary Frei is an independent journalist who broke the story that Google's Sidewalk Labs had quietly sewn up the rights to turn most of Toronto's lakeshore into a surveilling "smart city" (Google/Sidewalk lied about this at first, were cornered, admitted it, and rolled back the plan). Now she's back with a report on last night's… READ THE REST
The Fireflower is an architect-designed fire pit and grill, and it's over $90 off
A grill and fire pit are the virtual centerpieces of any summer outdoor event. Unfortunately, most end up being pretty haphazard structures, wood stacked on top of sand or dirt, all lit ablaze with the hope nothing gets out of hand. Then there's the super-ashy cleanup… David Grisham loved enjoying those nights by the fire,… READ THE REST
Learn GitOps — and why it's important — with this 11-course training bundle
Not too long ago, you'd probably never heard of DevOps before. But over the past few years, this culture of automating and integrating software development and IT pros to build, test, and release apps with greater speeds and reliability has quickly become a mainstay in most development pipelines. Fueled by the runaway success of DevOps, it's… READ THE REST
Win a Mac, an iPad, a MacBook and a ton of Apple products in this free giveaway
We all live for those moments when we can upgrade our tech. The anticipation from unboxing a new phone, laptop, or tablet gives us an endorphin hit like no other. Of course, most of us don't have the financial resources to trade up all of our tech at the same time. Thankfully, you can reoutfit yourself… READ THE REST