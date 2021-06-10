Video: "Ring of fire" solar eclipse

Kevin Reome

There are stunning pictures and video of the morning solar eclipse that took place in the northern hemisphere Thursday. Unfortunately, for most Americans the "ring of fire" effect, when the moon blocks the sun but for an outer illuminated ring, was only visible in Ontario, Canada. The large moon bites taken out of the sun in the morning sunrise is still remarkable enough to appreciate and some shots look like good sci-fi art.