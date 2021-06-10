As we approach the 4th of July, I'd like to remind all Angeleños that fire season is upon us and perhaps now is not the time to demonstrate your great patriotism or the gender of your new baby!
Watch an RV full of fireworks go up in flames
Incredible cell-phone video of a fireworks explosion from a California home
A house in Ontario, California, known for its "year-round" explosions of illegal fireworks, according to ABC7, was the site of a massive fireworks explosion Tuesday that shook the neighborhood. At least 50 firefighters worked to put out the flames. Unfortunately, at least two people, in or near the house, were killed. Here is some dramatic… READ THE REST
Off-the-hook NYE fireworks display in Sydney
Sydney, Australia, is known for its elaborate fireworks and exuberant NYE celebrations, but this year's event was out of control. Imagine how time-consuming this was to engineer and how difficult to orchestrate. Image: Screengrab READ THE REST
World's largest aerial firework
A massive 62-inch firework lit up the mountains above Steamboat Springs, Colorado earlier this year. The firework was recognized as a world record by Guinness. The makers show that the shell was big enough for a person to go inside of it. This monster had 400 and weighed over 2,500 pounds when launched. Image: YouTube… READ THE REST
