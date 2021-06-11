Anime Lord of the Rings in the works

Variety reports that an anime feature film based on J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings is in production by Warner Brothers Animation.

Veteran anime filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama, who helmed Netflix's "Ultraman" anime series, will direct the film from a screenplay by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews ("The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance"). Joseph Chou (the "Blade Runner: Black Lotus" TV series) is producing. .. ."The War of the Rohirrim" is not, however, connected to Amazon's gargantuan "Lord of the Rings" series that is deep into production in New Zealand. That project is set in the Second Age of Middle Earth, millennia before the events of the feature films; Helm Hammerhand's reign, by contrast, unfolded roughly 260 years before the "LOTR" movies.

Amazon sure paid a lot for something it didn't get exclusive rights to.