Cool footage of "backwards waterfall" caused by strong winds

Carla Sinclair

Winds were strong enough to blow water up and over a cliff, creating what looked like an upside-down waterfall. The footage was shot at Port Campbell National Park in Victoria, Australia by Daniel Howard-Jones (according to this YouTube page), who said he shot the video during wind gusts of around 60–80 kmph (approx. 37–50 mph).