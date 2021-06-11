Get these refurbished Apple iPads, MacBooks, and iMacs now at up to 68% off

From tablets and laptops to desktop computers, you can always feel confident you're getting a quality piece of tech if there's an Apple name on it. Unfortunately, that level of security comes with a price tag as the Cupertino titan invariably creates top-notch products and charges a premium price for that level of performance.

But there are end-runs around those pricey Apple markups. One of those workarounds is going the refurbished route with fully tested and completely restored previously used iPads, MacBooks, and iMacs at hundreds off their original list prices.

Right now, you can grab up one of those lovingly refurbished Apple devices at up to 68 percent off their regular totals and land that premium Apple quality and a decidedly un-premium price point.

iPads

Thinner and lighter than the iPad classic model at just under a pound, the iPad Air is an often overlooked member of the iPad family. At least … until you get it in your hands, that is. The 2013 models feature a robust A7, while the 2014 model ($319.99; originally $499) contains A8x chip for smooth functionality even with multiple apps running. They also feature either a 5MP or 8MP camera for impressive images or video. For 2013 models, your choice here comes down to silver and gray/black ($219.99; originally $499).

While the original and Air versions of the iPad are no slouches, the iPad Pro is the tablet that most performs like a laptop. Rocking a mighty A9X processor this device was built for heavy-duty mobile multitasking and hosts a collection of impressive features including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, dual mics, a sparkling 12MP camera, stereo speakers, and a burly 10 hours of battery life.

MacBooks

Once again, the MacBook Air leans to the edge of portability and convenience for laptop users, with an ultra-slim profile and weighing less than 3 lbs. However, this MacBook can get the job done behind its Intel i5 processor, 256GB of storage, high-speed Thunderbolt I/O, and a long-lasting battery that can keep at it for up to 7 hours.

If you're looking for a laptop for your kid or a reliable road warrior, this battle-tested Pro from 2012 can still bring the thunder. Flashing a unibody aluminum case design milled from a single piece of aluminum with a backlit keyboard and 120GB of hard drive room, this Pro is also running with an Intel HD 4000 graphics card, ensuring a silky smooth reproduction of visuals from HD movies to light gaming.

Only a few model years removed from store shelves, this Pro model is a killer value, with a 13.3-inch widescreen LED-backlit display and an Intel i5 dual-core chip. The most powerful MacBook model on the market, the Pro can also come with a Touch Bar for quicker access and more customized control over how and when your favorite apps are used. And at $700 off, it's a great saving off the regular price.

iMacs

The iMac is a stellar desktop computing experience, all in a package that doesn't eat up your entire desk space. This Mac can handle anything you throw at it, thanks to its 2.9GHz CPU, 8GB of RAM, and connectivity that includes four USB 3.0 ports, dual Thunderbolt ports, Bluetooth 4.0, and more. And at $1,000 off a new model, this is the most cost-effective way to put a Mac on your desk immediately.

This iMac from 2019 is practically new, except for that big refurbished discount. Slimmer, lighter, and more efficient than any Mac that came before, this desktop has a sparkling 21.5" gorgeous 4K display to see everything in stunning detail. You can grab one with either 64GB of storage if you only run a few essential apps, or step up to a massive 1TB model with a Core i5 CPU in silver ($1,099.99; originally $1,499) if you plan on using your Mac for multimedia and light editing. For those who need a rig that can power through assignments that would push most computers to their limits, these iMacs won't disappoint.

Prices subject to change.