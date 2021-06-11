These folks were in the wrong part of Yellowstone at the wrong time. As one Reddit wag said, things went from "bison" to "bye son" real quick.
Watch what happens when a group of people gets too close to a bison
Judge bans men who trespassed on Old Faithful geyser cone
A judge banned Eric Schefflin, 20, of Lakewood, Colorado, and Ryan Goetz, 25, of Woodstock, New York from Yellowstone National Park for walking on the Old Faithful geyser cone, reports the Powell Tribune. The gents also received "10 days in jail, $540 in restitution each and five years of unsupervised probation," according to the paper.… READ THE REST
Late night stumble into Yellowstone's Old Faithful results in trip to burn ward
A gentleman apparently wandered off the DESIGNATED PATH and was burnt pretty bad, fucking about near Old Faithful. The water is hot, bro. CNN: Siemers was able to walk back to the Old Faithful Inn, where he was staying near the geyser, and call for help around midnight. Park rangers thought there were signs he… READ THE REST
Yellowstone grizzly bear hunt cancelled thanks to court ruling
In the midst of yet another shitty news cycle, it's nice to hear that great things can still happen. Earlier this year, the state of Wyoming said "yeah" to allowing a maximum of 22 grizzly bears, once sheltered as a protected species, to be hunted. Yesterday, U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen said "nah" to… READ THE REST
