Adam Savage builds a makerspace model out of foamcore

Adam is on the Board of Advisors for Fab House, a digital fabrication space and STEAM education facility being built in Glenville, an undeserved area of Cleveland, OH. To help them in their space planning process, he spent a "One Day Build" making a model of the building out of foamcore.



As always with Adam, the video is filled with useful tips, like how a model is often a better way of having a conversation about a space than the space itself, using a hot glue gun at a low temperature when gluing foamcore so that the "core" doesn't get melted and bubble, and hanging your models on the walls to save space.