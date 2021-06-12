Techmoan reviewed this reimagining of a 1980-era portable record player, the the Anabas GP-N3R. He says, "If you want a portable record player that looks like a suitcase and sounds about as good as one, you're spoilt for choice. On the other hand you've got this – The Anabas GP-N3R, aka The Freestyle, it may look like a toy but it kicks most other retro-styled rejects into lost-luggage."
Check out this remake of a classic Japanese portable record player
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- audio equipment
- record players
"Jolene" and other records that sound great when played at the wrong speed
Back when most everyone listened to music on vinyl, frequently switching between 45 RPM 7" platters and 33 1/3 RPM 12" albums would mean that eventually, you'd forget to flip the speed selector switch on your record player and a song would come on at the wrong speed. Sometimes, it sounded right. Occasionally, it even… READ THE REST
A Sound Burger with USB
Audio-Technica's Sound Burger was a weird record player that sounded ok to me, if memory serves. Crosley makes a USB version. READ THE REST
Space age stereo systems from last century
Over at the Vinyl Factory, Anton Spice shares a wonderful collection of 1960s and 1970s stereo systems designed for Space Age bachelor pads. Above, the classic Electrohome Apollo 711 (1970); below are a few more of my favorites. See more at: "The 15 most incredible Space Age record players" (VF) Mega 3300 (1963): Rosita Stereo… READ THE REST
This dot grid journal is a brilliant way to give bullet journaling a try
Sometimes, the world can bring back something that might have been headed for the dustbin of history if fate hadn't intervened. Case in point: journaling. While the art of chronicling your life and activities hadn't disappeared, it was definitely waning before last year. Then, COVID hit — and many of those who faced anxiety and new… READ THE REST
Get these refurbished Apple iPads, MacBooks, and iMacs now at up to 68% off
From tablets and laptops to desktop computers, you can always feel confident you're getting a quality piece of tech if there's an Apple name on it. Unfortunately, that level of security comes with a price tag as the Cupertino titan invariably creates top-notch products and charges a premium price for that level of performance. But… READ THE REST
Save 28% on Angels' Cup and get world-class coffee shipped to your door
We've all finally acknowledged that coffee isn't just a mug of flavored water you swig in the morning to perk up your day, right? The brewological arts have elevated in recent years. Sure, you can buy a can of coffee crystals or grab a latte at Starbucks, but that's just maintenance. For true lovers of… READ THE REST