Check out this remake of a classic Japanese portable record player

Techmoan reviewed this reimagining of a 1980-era portable record player, the the Anabas GP-N3R. He says, "If you want a portable record player that looks like a suitcase and sounds about as good as one, you're spoilt for choice. On the other hand you've got this – The Anabas GP-N3R, aka The Freestyle, it may look like a toy but it kicks most other retro-styled rejects into lost-luggage."