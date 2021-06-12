Choosing a fantasy console

We're posted a lot over the years about games made with Pico-8, the most successful "fantasy console"—a game development setup that places hard restrictions on what you can do, similar to the hardware limits of 8-bit game consoles. This results in satisfyingly consistent and accessible games, a thriving artistic culture built around the shared tools and aesthetics, and all the other benefits of creative limitation. But what if Pico-8's peculiarities are not for you? There are now many other fantasy consoles to pick from, each resembling a different memory-point somewhere in the 8- and 16-bit gaming eras. Davide Aversa summarizes some of the best. [via Jeff Atwood]

The Pixel Vision 8 (also known as PV8) is a unique example of customizable [[Fantasy Console]]. Its main developer is Jesse Freeman with external famous collaborators (in the gamedev community, at least) such as Christina-Antoinette Neofotistou (@CastPixel), Pedro Medeiros (@saint11) for art and Christer Kaitila (@McFunkypants) for music. As the website says: "PV8's gives you full control over all of a game's limitations such as resolution, system colors, the number of sprites that can be rendered, and even how big a game's disk is."

See also this exhaustive comparisons between fantasy consoles at Github, and an at-a-glance chart at Nerdy Teachers.