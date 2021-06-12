Dear Leader Kim Jong Un declares K-Pop a "vicious cancer"

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called K-Pop a "vicious cancer", and declared it to be a threat to his country. According to the New York Times, Kim made the comments alongside a campaign against the South Korean music genre, along with other foreign cultural influences.

He said it harmed the "attire, hairstyles, speeches, behaviors" of North Koreans. The Times reported that state media said it could make North Korea "crumble like a damp wall." via Business Insider

The Times also reported that North Korea passed a new law last December that would sentence people to 15 years in a labor camp for simply consuming South Korean media.