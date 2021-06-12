DevTerm is a portable terminal that might just be the perfect cyberdeck for sysadmins and writers too

DevTerm is a portable computer tailored directly to the needs of developers, sysadmins, and anyone else who works with text and such. It's so fully-featured (and uniquely featured) it's hard to know where to start.

There's a clockworkPi single-board computer, a 1280×480 6.8" display for a "vintage-feeling, focused, and immersive experience", integrated 5G, WiFi and Bluetooth, USB A and C (for charging the internal battery), MicroSD card slot, HDMI, headphone input and output, GPIO connections, and a 65% keyboard complete with retrogaming controls and typewriter-style side knobs. One controls the built-in thermal printer, the other works as a system control for the machine itself, e.g. scrolling up and down a terminal window.

…help to capture your inspiration anytime, anywhere, whether you are keeping a diary, writing a novel, or making an indie game. … More possibilities, such as AI accelerator, 4G/5G module, Software-defined Radio, oscilloscope, FPV ground station, audio mixer, game cassette reader, EEG/ECG monitoring modules, and even microscopic slide analyzer modules have already been envisioned. As some areas of the application potential have far exceeded our background, we especially look forward to seeing you in our community, experts from various professional fields, bringing in extremely exciting and creative works to DevTerm. …

All open-source, too. It even looks uncannily like a TRS-80 Model 100, as if escaping from a parallel universe where that was the be-all and end-all of personal computing, refined generation after generation until the present day.

Preorders are being taken for delivery later this summer.