Today, I'm groovin' to this 1969 McDonald's commercial and its psychedelic theme song. Trip out with Ronald and his friends as they skip through the land of apple pie trees, past the giant hamburger creatures, the milkshake volcanos, the french fries field, and my personal favorite, the hamburger patch (a garden of burgers hopping up and down with googly eyes). Ronny and friends eventually arrive at a McDonald's restaurant, but this isn't just any McDonald's; it's McDonald's Land, filled with the type of things you might see if you ate a psychedelic-infused burger and ate a milkshake that came out of a volcano.
Groove to this psychedelic McDonald's commercial from 1969
