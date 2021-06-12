Guy drops wallet in Tokyo street to see what people will do

Paolo from Tokyo wanted to see if people in Tokyo are honest, so he set up a hidden camera and did things like drop a wallet on a busy sidewalk, leave a laptop and phone unattended in a coffee shop, and leave an unlocked bike on the sidewalk to see if people would take them. No one did.

The results of Paolo's experiment match my real-life experiences in Tokyo losing cameras, phones, WiFI hotspots, and portable chargers. Every time, the items were returned or waiting for me at a lost and found.

Paolo also went to a produce store in an alley that doesn't have a cashier. Instead, you take what you want and drop cash in a tin box. There's also an unattended honor-system bar that sells self-serve draft beer 24 hours a day.