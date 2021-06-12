The new FAST & FURIOUS board game looks like a more complicated version of LIFE

Here's the official setup for Fast & Furious: Highway Heist, a new board game from Funko based on the confoundingly successful movie franchise:

Get ready for an exciting new mission based on the blockbuster movie series, playing as Dom, Brian, Letty, Roman, and the rest of Team Toretto on a harrowing high-speed heist! Go up against heavily-armed enemies with your hot cars, daring driving, and jaw-dropping vehicle-to-vehicle leaps of faith. Whether you are taking down a swerving semi filled with valuable cargo, stopping a rampaging tank in its tracks, or bringing down a high-tech helicopter as it rains fire from the skies, you'll have to work together to take advantage of every team member's strengths. Each of the three scenarios is different and impacts how you and your high-stakes seeking team will strategize to win! On players' turns, they will move, leap from vehicle to vehicle, fight back enemies, and pull off crazy stunts (that also act as the timer for the game – run out of stunts to do and you lose the scenario). You'll accomplish this by passing dice skill checks which your variable player powers and vehicles' stats will impact. Each scenario has a different objective you must complete to win, so get ready to work with your own Fast Family — it's up to you to pull off the job no other crew can do!

None of that explains why the cars each get little pegs like the family members in The Game of LIFE — except, I suppose, that the Fast & Furious films are really about family when you get to the heart of it. Except instead of pink and blue pegs denoting children, these pegs are more stand-ins for badass stunts. As a Polygon review for the game describes them:

Using tiny Cribbage pegs — not unlike the classic spouse and children markers found in The Game of Life — players can skip along vehicle roofs, bopping baddies along the way. If their own cars get wrecked, they can just hijack one of the many enemy SUVs on the road and keep on trucking.

I haven't actually played Fast & Furious: Highway Heist yet, but as of this writing, it has a 69% positive rating on Amazon, which is clearly a good omen. That being said, I am mildly disappointed that the title isn't more number-punny.