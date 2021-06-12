The second book in Tim Powers' 'Vickery and Castine' series is even better than the first

Jason Weisberger

Tim Powers' Forced Perspectives is one of those rare instances where the second book in the series surpasses its excellent predecessor.

This time, instead of facing off against a minotaur and closing an interdimensional gateway powered by souls moving through Los Angeles' freeway system like electrons through a coil, the team is reunited to stop cultists in Topanga Canyon. Delving deep into today's self and selflessness and the selfish search for selflessness in a city known for an obsession with that crap for decades, Powers has a lot of fun.

The story is wonderful fun and if you love Powers' lessons in California history you will not be disappointed.

Forced Perspectives (Vickery and Castine Series Book 2)