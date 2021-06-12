This dot grid journal is a brilliant way to give bullet journaling a try

Sometimes, the world can bring back something that might have been headed for the dustbin of history if fate hadn't intervened. Case in point: journaling. While the art of chronicling your life and activities hadn't disappeared, it was definitely waning before last year.

Then, COVID hit — and many of those who faced anxiety and new hardships under lockdowns and uncertainty turned to putting down their thoughts in a journal to cope. Now, journals and diaries are back — and the A5 Dot Grid Journal is a prime 21st century way to lay down your innermost thoughts with both style and function in mind.

Of course, we're all post-modern people, so we don't do anything without a twist. These journals are perfect for bullet journaling, a manner of writing that's part thoughts and feels, part personal organization exercise.

With that in mind, these journals are no simple notebooks. With a soft, stain-resistant, vegan leather cover, each book actually holds 160 numbered pages where users can keep daily to-do lists, calendars, notes, goal meditations, and everything else to keep track of and power them through their day.

Unlike those flimsy journals, these pages are extra-thick 160 GSM uncoated paper, which prompts smooth writing without the obnoxious bleeding or ghosting that often happens when writing with ink, making them perfect candidates for fountain pens. Even if you press hard while you write or draw, you won't get all those ugly blotches and markings that ruin the page once you start trying to write on the other side.

The bindings lay flat for fluid writing, all on the impressively pure white, acid-free paper. The dot grid pages help guide your writing, whether you're planning your day, compiling recipes, doing creative writing, planning a trip, or just absent-mindedly doodling away.

