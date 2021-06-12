Who was Jack T. Chick, publisher of the best-selling comics in history

Chick tracts, originally made by Jack T. Chick, are pocket-sized evangelical comic books. Over 800 million tracts have been printed during Chick Publications (Jack T. Chick's company) first 50 years of business, making them the most successful comics in history.

After Jack T. Chick died in 2016, Chick Publications has kept his tracts in print including tracts by new writers. On the Chick Publications website, they state "Our ministry is primarily publishing the gospel tracts of Jack T. Chick, but we do occasionally publish a manuscript in book form." They hope that their content "educates Christians in one of the areas for which we have a tract."

Upon first discovery of Chick tracts, it was difficult for me to believe that they weren't satirical in nature. The fact that Chick tracts utilize such a cool pen and ink drawing aesthetic to get their dead-serious messages across makes them all the more fascinating to me. I enjoyed watching this video with lots of interesting commentary on Chick Tracts that the Cartoonist Kayfabe Channel.

From Wikipedia: