The noises coming out of this circuit bent television would be a great addition to a track on an experimental noise music album. At times, the noises go from sounding like creepy static to resembling the sound of a woman screaming. I find the paranormal-looking flashes of light on the tv to be very pretty in an abstract way. It seems like a lot of fun to circuit bend a TV, but it's also quite dangerous so proceed with caution if you want to try it. Here's an instructional article from Make Magazine about circuit-bending, and how to do it safely.
This circuit-bent television makes horror-movie soundtracks
