"Covid-19 Vaccination" pin set to the tune of the "Ninja Turtles" theme song

From the Etsy shop of Ninja Toitles:
Here is an awesome time to show your fellow Toitle friends and family that you are Vaccinated!
This "Vaccinated Toitle" pin comes 1" in size!
Be a hero in a half-shell — get vaccinated.
Pins are $10 each.
A hospital in Houston, disappointed that 178 employees didn't take their patient's health first, has suspended them for two weeks. If the employees do not get vaccinated by June 21st, they will be terminated. Daily Beast: Houston Methodist CEO Marc Boom wrote in an internal message that 24,947 employees were fully vaccinated by Monday's deadline,… READ THE REST
Washington state's Liquor and Cannabis Board approved licensed cannabis sellers to "provide one joint to adult consumers who receive COVID-19 vaccination at an in-store vaccination clinic." Don't they realize that the COVID-19 vaccine is a gateway drug?! What's next, giving kids flu shots!? From the state's "Joints for Jabs" advisory: * Participating cannabis retailers may only… READ THE REST
Fewer than three percent of people in Japan have been vaccinated. With the Tokyo Olympics just weeks away, that's giving volunteers the heebie-jeebies. AP reports that "10,000 out of the 80,000 unpaid volunteers for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have told organizers they will not participate when the games open on July 23." Support for… READ THE REST
