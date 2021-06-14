"Covid-19 Vaccination" pin set to the tune of the "Ninja Turtles" theme song

Thom Dunn

From the Etsy shop of Ninja Toitles:

Here is an awesome time to show your fellow Toitle friends and family that you are Vaccinated!

This "Vaccinated Toitle" pin comes 1" in size!

Be a hero in a half-shell — get vaccinated.

Pins are $10 each.

Vaccinated Toitle 1" Soft Enamel Pin [Etsy]