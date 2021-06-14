Five times as many visitors caught bringing concealed guns into Disney World last year

The Orlando Sentinel reports (paywall) a spike in tourists being caught carrying concealed firearms into Disney World. The number arrested went from four to twenty, despite the Covid pandemic sharply reducing overall attendance.

"Is there a problem?" asked Luis Piloto Serrano, 31, of Hillsborough County, when he was stopped and arrested for wearing a loaded 9mm pistol on his right hip at Magic Kingdom security just before Christmas, according to a sheriff's report.

14 so far this year, too. It's mostly happening at the Disney Springs complex, if you want to avoid what an expert quoted in the story calls a "flood of new gun owners across the country" whose interest in carrying guns everywhere they go was "spawned by the pandemic and political unrest."