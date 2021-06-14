A gentleman, possibly inebriated, tossed a full can of beer through a car window, and the party-pooper passenger threw it back, hitting him in the face with considerable force.
Gentleman on a party truck tosses a beer can into a car, passenger throws it back in his face
Arby's cashier fired after calling customer "f**" on receipt
John Burns and Craig Gray headed to the Lafayette, Ind., Arby's last week and got a surprise on their receipt: the word "fag", typed in by the cashier as a customer note. The server was fired "on the spot" after they returned to the counter to complain. Burns said the cashier chalked up the incident… READ THE REST
$600 fine over gender reveal wildfire
April gave us the gender reveal IED, rattling windows and cracking basements in New Hampshire. May was not to be outdone, with a gender reveal wildfire leaving at least an acre of Alberta charred and its clueless starters fined $600. It's the third wildfire caused by an exploding target this season, but Fairweather says not… READ THE REST
New York Times posts, then removes, article announcing discovery of watermelons on Mars
The above appeared not long ago at the Old Gray Lady [archive.org], who perhaps enjoyed a second sherry at lunch today. Bylined "Joe Schmoe", the article comprised of a stock photo of a watermelon and the following text: Fields of Watermelons Found On Mars, Police Say Authorities say rise of fruit aliens is to blame… READ THE REST
Paintstorm Studio is a godsend for digital painters, and it's on sale for $15
Digital painting has truly become an art in itself. Even with artists like Andy Warhol creating digital art on a Commodore Amiga back in the mid-80s, digital painting has mostly been a kitschy bit of artistic fun, not stuff to be regarded as a true masterwork. But much has changed over the past decade. Technology… READ THE REST
Here's all the training you need to be a Google Workspace pro for just $30
While it never hurts when your company name becomes a verb, but there's a lot more to Google than a simple web search. Sure, Google's search engine is also the engine that powered the firm into its current position as one of the 10 most valuable companies in America, but the company has spent the… READ THE REST
This digital voice-activated recorder captures audio notes, interviews, and more
While smartphones and other devices have reached world-class heights for capturing images and even video at up to stunning 4K quality, they still leave a lot to be desired in the audio department. That's because while companies have engaged in a two-decade arms race to constantly one-up each other for the biggest, best camera available,… READ THE REST