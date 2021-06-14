Gentleman on a party truck tosses a beer can into a car, passenger throws it back in his face

Mark Frauenfelder

A gentleman, possibly inebriated, tossed a full can of beer through a car window, and the party-pooper passenger threw it back, hitting him in the face with considerable force.

@taylorjensen1284

I can't believe I caught this on video 👀😳 #fyp #nashville

