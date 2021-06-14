Kayleigh McEnany lied when she said she never lied as shown in new MeidasTouch video

Fox "News" contributor Kayleigh McEnany told a conservative crowd yesterday (YouTube video below) that she never lied as Trump's White House Press Secretary.

"And then there was the question, 'Will you ever lie to us?', and I said without hesitation, 'No', and I never did, as a woman of faith. As a mother of baby Blake, as a person who meticulously prepared at some of the world's hardest institutions, I never lied."

But of course, she was lying. Even on May 1, 2020, in her very first appearance as press secretary, according to The Guardian, she lied about Trump's handling of the coronavirus, "This president has always sided on the side of data." Oh yeah? Here's a fun video from MeidasTouch that begs to differ.

