Man shoots and kills grocery store clerk in "dispute" over mask

A man shot and killed a grocery store clerk in the Big Bear grocery store in Decatur, Georgia, today in what police describe as a "mask dispute". A reserve deputy working security in the store returned fire, and both were injured in the resulting shootout. Both are listed in stable condition, according to reports. A second cashier was "grazed" by a bullet, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The GBI named the alleged killer as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker of Palmetto, Georgia.
Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 1:10 p.m., a male customer entered a supermarket at 2849 Candler Road in Decatur. While checking out, the customer, identified as Victor Lee Tucker, Jr., 30, of Palmetto, GA, got into an argument with a cashier about his face mask. Tucker left the store without making his purchase, but immediately returned inside. Tucker walked directly back to the cashier, pulled out a handgun and shot her. Tucker then began shooting at a DKSO deputy who was attempting to intervene while working off-duty at the supermarket. The deputy and Tucker exchanged gunfire, and both were wounded during the shootout. Two responding DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) officers arrested Tucker as he was attempting to crawl out the front door of the supermarket.