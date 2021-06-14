Man shoots and kills grocery store clerk in "dispute" over mask

A man shot and killed a grocery store clerk in the Big Bear grocery store in Decatur, Georgia, today in what police describe as a "mask dispute". A reserve deputy working security in the store returned fire, and both were injured in the resulting shootout. Both are listed in stable condition, according to reports. A second cashier was "grazed" by a bullet, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI named the alleged killer as 30-year-old Victor Lee Tucker of Palmetto, Georgia.