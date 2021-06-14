McConnell warns he will intervene in 2022 GOP primaries "if necessary"

When Senator Mitch McConnell was asked if he would intervene in the 2022 Republican primaries if he thought a leading candidate wasn't electable, he said "Yeah, if necessary."

"There's no question that in order to win … you have to appeal to the general election audience," McConnell told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt today. "I'll be keeping an eye on that. Hopefully we won't have to intervene, but if we do, we will."

From The Hill:

Republicans are hoping to take back the Senate majority in 2022, where they are defending 20 seats compared to 14 for Democrats. Among those states are four open seats, and two seats in states won in 2020 by President Biden. They are also hoping to unseat Democrats in states like Georgia, Arizona and New Hampshire, states all carried by Biden last year. McConnell's warning comes as the party watched themselves lose seats they had hoped to flip in the 2010 and 2012 cycles after GOP candidates won the primary only to unravel in the general election.

Listen to the full interview or read the full transcript here.

Image by Gage Skidmore / Flickr