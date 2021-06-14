This 14-year-old kid is practicing hockey in front of his house when, of course, a window breaks. His reaction is great with a long, frozen, "uh-oh" stare, followed by a look over his shoulder to see if anyone witnessed the mishap. There doesn't seem to be any human witnesses around, but his home camera caught the whole thing.
Oops! A kid breaks his home window playing hockey
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- accidents
- hockey gone afoul
Video: Terrifying head-on jet ski collision that's only OK to watch because somehow nobody was injured
"Luckily no one was injured and the only casualty was a Sea-Doo," according to the description of the following delightful video recorded in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada: READ THE REST
Four hospitalized after crawfish boil explosion
A gas leak in a propane tank in a shed next to a crawfish boil—what could go wrong? Everything, according to the Scott Fire Department in Louisiana. KATC News reports on an explosion that sent four local residents to hospital. The incident occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Todd Ave. Bellard said four individuals were… READ THE REST
$90 million yacht rams dock
Four different videos of a yacht hitting a dock in St. Martin. According to CharterWorld the 77m yacht has nine cabins, a swimming pool, a 162 sqm beach club, and an elevator. According to Superyachtfan, it's owned by Capri Sun multibillionaire Hans Peter Wild. READ THE REST
Paintstorm Studio is a godsend for digital painters, and it's on sale for $15
Digital painting has truly become an art in itself. Even with artists like Andy Warhol creating digital art on a Commodore Amiga back in the mid-80s, digital painting has mostly been a kitschy bit of artistic fun, not stuff to be regarded as a true masterwork. But much has changed over the past decade. Technology… READ THE REST
Here's all the training you need to be a Google Workspace pro for just $30
While it never hurts when your company name becomes a verb, but there's a lot more to Google than a simple web search. Sure, Google's search engine is also the engine that powered the firm into its current position as one of the 10 most valuable companies in America, but the company has spent the… READ THE REST
This digital voice-activated recorder captures audio notes, interviews, and more
While smartphones and other devices have reached world-class heights for capturing images and even video at up to stunning 4K quality, they still leave a lot to be desired in the audio department. That's because while companies have engaged in a two-decade arms race to constantly one-up each other for the biggest, best camera available,… READ THE REST