Oops! A kid breaks his home window playing hockey

Carla Sinclair

This 14-year-old kid is practicing hockey in front of his house when, of course, a window breaks. His reaction is great with a long, frozen, "uh-oh" stare, followed by a look over his shoulder to see if anyone witnessed the mishap. There doesn't seem to be any human witnesses around, but his home camera caught the whole thing.