QOP Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't believe in evolution or 'so-called science'

In case you had any doubts, the Right Hand of Q, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, does not believe in science, research, or anything that gets in the way of her claiming anything she'd like at any time.

Axios:

What she's saying: Greene leaned on religion to explain the origins of the coronavirus. "Why is there any need to create a virus that could spread rapidly to a population, to make people sick and kill them? That is a bioweapon," she said.