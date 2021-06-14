The beginner Estes rocket set I'm sending my niece

I am sending this awesome starter Estes rocket set to my niece.

My nephew is the kind of dude to do an incredibly detailed job at helping his sister build this model rocket. The niece, however, will scream 'OH YEAH!' like the Kool-Aide Man and figure out how to rocket power her roller skates.

This simple kit has everything my brother will need to get the kids into model rocketry, except the engines and 'recovery wadding.'

Estes:

High performance model rocketry at a moderate price. The 16 inch FLASH is a great addition to the Snaps line of model rockets from Estes. You can experience the thrill of building and flying your own high performance model rocket without the need for gluing or waiting. The FLASH rocket kit literally "snaps" together in minutes with the uniquely molded fin set. The pre-colored body tube attaches easily and the die cut decals are a breeze to apply. In just minutes you will have built your 1st model rocket that will look like it was made by a pro! Ease of assembly is just one of the great features of this set. The main feature of the FLASH is the sleek, drag defying design that provides high performance, cloud punching flights over 925 feet on Estes standard model rocket engines. Each Flash Launch Set comes complete with a wicked looking FLASH snap together model rocket kit and our super reliable Estes Launch System.

Even as an adult it is hard to say 'recovery wadding' without cracking a smile.

Nice thing is I can count on my sister-in-law to be responsible and ensure there are no wild fires.

Estes-1478 Flash Rocket Launch Set via Amazon

Estes A8-3 Engine Pack (3-Each) via Amazon

Recovery Wadding via Amazon