The classic Slinky is on sale today for a bargain price

What walks downstairs, alone or in pairs, and makes a slinkity sound? A spring, a spring, a marvelous thing. Everyone knows it's Slinky. It's Slinky, it's Slinky. For fun it's a wonderful toy. It's Slinky, it's Slinky. It's fun for a girl or a boy. It's fun for a girl or boy. Until it gets tangled or kinked, that is, and then it becomes a visible reminder of your clumsiness.

