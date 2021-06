While many of The Osmond Brothers songs are incredibly dated and sound like they're from the soundtrack to a bad Bible movie, they also made some great easy-listening baroque psychedelic folk-pop, rivaling The 5th Dimension, The Association, and The Mamas and the Papas.

Here's a sampling of a few of their early songs before they switched to a more lucrative bubblegum pop sound and Donny and Marie stole the limelight.

[via r/ObscureMedia]