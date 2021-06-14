What better way for a cat to tell her human she doesn't like her new gift than to hilariously fling them off as soon as she takes a few steps? Perhaps a bag of catnip would be a better choice.
Watch a cat fling off socks in 10 seconds flat
Look at this animated timelapse of drought patterns in the United States from 1999 to 2021
Is this the United States or Arrakis? READ THE REST
QOP Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't believe in evolution or 'so-called science'
In case you had any doubts, the Right Hand of Q, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, does not believe in science, research, or anything that gets in the way of her claiming anything she'd like at any time. Axios: What she's saying: Greene leaned on religion to explain the origins of the coronavirus. "Why is there any… READ THE REST
Easter egg: code in BBC Developer Portal stock photo is editable
The BBC Developer Portal appears to be a bland, password-protected internal area fronted by a similarly bland stock photo of someone authoring code. But the code in the stock photo is editable, an easter egg showing off the kind of subtle expertise the BBC presumably expects of its coders. Andrew Taylor cited the effect in… READ THE REST
