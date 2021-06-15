Beer-bottle thrower splashed with jet skier's giant waves

A group of noisy merry-makers on two large boats was approached by two men on jet skis. The men asked the partiers to turn down the music. The partiers jeered at the jet skiers and one of the partiers began hurling beer bottles at them. The men in the jet skis retaliated by splashing the partiers with large waves, which surprised and chagrined the partiers. This video is satisfying because the bad people were punished by the good people.

Click to expand