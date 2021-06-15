Gigantic "beer snake" slithers through stands at Wrigley Field

As the Chicago Cubs enjoyed a weekend of baseball at a re-energized full capacity Wrigley Field as of Friday, a lot of beer would be expected to be drunk, and drunk it was. At Sunday's game this section of spectators elevated their revelry in a very creative way. By linking all those beer cups together you get…voila! Beer snake. Beer snake slithered through the seats and people to catch the eye of an ESPN camera operator.

This beer snake at the @Cubs game is incredible 😂🍻 pic.twitter.com/zrYfpA53do — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2021

The beer snake on Sunday was a celebratory mascot for the Cubs as they beat the Cardinals from St. Louis for the 3rd straight time this weekend, earning a sweep over their arch rivals.