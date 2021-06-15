In 1898 a Belgian ship was frozen into the ice off the coast of Antarctica

In 1898 a Belgian ship on a scientific expedition was frozen into the sea off the coast of Antarctica. During the long polar night, its 18 men would confront fear, death, illness, and despair. In this week's episode of the Futility Closet podcast we'll describe life aboard the Belgica during its long, dark southern winter.
We'll also consider a devaluing signature and puzzle over some missing music.
Show notes
