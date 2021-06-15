Judge upholds firing health care workers who don't get vaccinated for COVID-19

Naturally some employees had to sue rather than get vaccinated, when Houston Methodist, a hospital in Texas, told them it was get vaccinated or lose their jobs.
A judge has ruled in support of sanity, and the Hospital.
AP:
Legal experts say such vaccine requirements, particularly in a public health crisis, will probably continue be upheld in court as long as employers provide reasonable exemptions, including for medical conditions or religious objections.
The Houston Methodist employees likened their situation to medical experiments performed on unwilling victims in Nazi concentration camps during World War II. The judge called that comparison "reprehensible" and said claims made in the lawsuit that the vaccines are experimental and dangerous are false.
"These folks are not being imprisoned. They're not being strapped down. They're just being asked to receive the vaccination to protect the most vulnerable in hospitals and other health care institutional settings," said Valerie Gutmann Koch, an assistant law professor at the University of Houston Law Center.
Bridges is one of 178 Houston Methodist workers who were suspended without pay on June 8 and will be fired if they don't agree by June 22 to get vaccinated.