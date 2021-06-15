Livingston couple faces 150 felony charges, including sexual abuse of dog and serving semen-tainted pastries

A former Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy and his wife have been exposed as serial perverts and abusers, and together, Dennis and Cynthia Perkins face up to 150 felony charges dating back to 2014. Their crimes include rape, animal abuse, and serving drinks and cupcakes contaminated with semen.

Dennis' 78 felonies include two adults, two minors, and a dog, while Cynthia's own 72 felonies include the same two minors and one of the adults. Most of the offenses relate to only one of the minors, a 13 year old who was the victim of rape, sexual battery, and the production of child porn over the course of several months in 2019. The couple has also been charged with "mingling harmful substances" after it was revealed that Dennis ejaculated onto various pastries and into bottles of energy drinks that were then served to unsuspecting victims.

The couple was arrested back in October, but the Attorney General's Office has been "reluctant to share information on the nature of the alleged offenses, citing the sensitive nature of the investigation and need for privacy."

Dennis was fired from his job at the Sheriff's Office after his arrest. He had been with the office since 2002, and was recently the head of the local SWAT team. Cynthia resigned from her job as a teacher at a local junior high school the day she as arrested. She had been working with the Parish school system since 2009, first as a substitute, then a full-time teacher at both elementary and middle schools.

The Perkins are being held without bail, and their cases will most likely proceed as one through the court system. Dennis' attorney, J David Bourland, is expected to remove himself from his client's case due to an inability to agree on a suitable defense.