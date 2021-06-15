Olympic athlete banned for steroids, blames it on a burrito she ate

Just weeks before the Olympic track trials US runner Shelby Houlihan has been suspended after testing positive for the steroid nandrolone. Houlihan insists that she wasn't doping but the positive test was caused by the burrito she had eaten earlier. From CNN:

Houlihan said in a post on Instagram Monday that a burrito she ate before the test contained pig organ meat, or offal, which she said can lead to a positive test for nandrolone. A study funded by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found trace amounts of nandrolone can be found in that kind of meat and warned about the possibility of a false positive[…] "We concluded that the most likely explanation was a burrito purchased and consumed approximately 10 hours before that drug test from an authentic Mexican food truck that serves pig offal near my house in Beaverton, Oregon," she said.

Nevertheless, Houlihan is now banned from competing in the US Olympic Trials and the Tokyo Olympic Games.