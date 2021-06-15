Pet owner believes globally notorious thief-cat enjoys the attention

A woman in Beaverton, Oregon has a cat that drags a lot of trash home and makes noise at her backdoor. Believing this to be unique, said Beaverton Woman made a sign offering the cast off bits of detritus to folks in the neighborhood, declaring her cat a no-goodnik.

Apparently, some concerned citizens on social media determined this behavior was shaming the cat. The owner disagrees, however, and due to her proximate nature to the offending feline has determined the attention to be positively reinforcing what she herself declared thievery, but mostly looks like trash collection or a weird focus on gardening gloves.

Keep on cleaning up the city, cute kitty!