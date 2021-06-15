Did you know that a power outlet has two built-in tools? Let Leah M. Bolden of See Jane Drill show you where the wire gage and wire stripper are on a power outlet. She says most people know about the wire gage but not the stripper, but I had no idea about either one!
Power outlets have 2 hidden tools
