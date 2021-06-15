Racist anti-vaxxer Eric Clapton says none of his old pals want to talk to him anymore

Eric "Keep Britain white" Clapton, whose creative peak was playing backup guitar to Jack Bruce's bass in the late 1960s, said in a recent interview that his friends don't wait to talk to him any longer. "I would try to reach out to fellow musicians and sometimes I just don't hear from them anymore," he said. "My phone doesn't ring very often. I don't get that many texts and emails anymore. It's quite noticeable."

Could it be because he is a terrible person?

From The A.V. Club:

At age 76, Eric Clapton still wants to make the world worse. After producing an oeuvre of some of the most lukewarm blues rock imaginable, the three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer (who in 1976 told a live audience that he wants to "Keep Britain white") is still spreading coronavirus conspiracy theories. Still not tired of this shit after a year and a half, Clapton sat down with something called Oracle Films. This loosely defined filmmaking team promotes free speech and open debate, meaning they've produced a couple of slick videos about how the lockdowns are bad, actually. Clapton's 25-minute interview is a map of his radicalization. Like many people who fell down the Qanon rabbit hole, old "Slowhand" details being disillusioned with the government during Brexit and turning to, you guessed it, YouTube. He discovered lockdown skeptics promoting "focused protection," a widely criticized theory that would mean lockdowns for the most vulnerable and free and open spread for everyone else. As the pandemic continued, Clapton found himself frequenting COVID-skeptic channels on the encrypted chat app Telegram, where he found a community more welcoming to his distorted worldview and, in turn, alienated him from friends and family. It's a tale as old as time (or, at least, the last five years or so).

[image: by General Artists Corporation (management) /Atco Records (the band's record label at one time). – eBay itemphoto, Public Domain]