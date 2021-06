NSA contractor Reality Winner leaked proof of Russian interference in U.S. elections to U.S. media and was imprisoned for blowing the whistle. She was freed yesterday, her attorney Alison Grinter Allen announced, after three years in prison.

Some very exciting news for #RealityWinner and her family!! pic.twitter.com/yjZf7xiitk — Alison Grinter Allen (@alisongrinter) June 14, 2021

The only person who did serious time for anything connected to Russian attacks on U.S. elections was the person who told us about it.