Suzuki flute keyboard teardown

In the video below, Banjo Guy Ollie (previously) demonstrates one of the curious instruments in his collection: a Suzuki Andes A-25F flute keyboard [Amazon]. It's similar to a melodica, in that you blow into it, but unlike a melodica in that the keys direct air to individual flutes instead of a reed plate. The result is a sound like a recorder rather than a harmonica or accordion.

It's incredibly charming, the character of a wind instrument with the ease and precision of a keeb, and not a battery or plug in sight.