Watch an amazing 90-year-old weight trainer as she works out

Mika Takishima, aka Takimika, didn't start her career as a weight trainer until she was 87. Now at age 90, she lifts a 22 kg (around 44 lb) barbell and is Japan's oldest fitness instructor (not hard to believe). In fact, according to Asahi.com, she didn't start working out until she joined a gym at age 65 after her family called her "fat." When Takimika, who looks decades younger than her age, says "Age is just a number," she isn't kidding around!