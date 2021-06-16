5 Georgia cops fired after man dies in interview room with no recording equipment

William Harvey, 60, was taken to Savannah police headquarters for questioning in an aggravated assault investigation. He reportedly died by suicide while alone in the interview room, using his shoelaces to asphyxiate himself. Five officers were ultimately fired over the death. Alas, the interview room had no cameras or other recording equipment, so that's about all we'll ever know for sure about the lonely shoelace suicide of William Harvey. We do know, though, that the cops involved found it memeworthy:

Then in late April, the professional standards unit opened a second investigation after an officer sent a group chat message to other officers referring to the in-custody death investigation, the department said. The message "had an inappropriate meme/GIF attached," police said, though they did not elaborate on the content of the message.

