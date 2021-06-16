A man in India with 39 wives and 94 children who all lived in one house has died

A 76-year-old man in India who had 39 wives, 94 children, and 33 grandchildren has died. Ziona Chana, who was head of a polygamous Christian sect, lived with his entire family in a four-story purple compound with around 100 rooms in northeast India.

From Reuters:

With a total of 167 members, the family is the world's largest, according to local media, although this depends on whether you count the grandchildren, of whom Ziona has 33.

The sect, named "Chana", was founded by Ziona's father in 1942 and has a membership of hundreds of families. Ziona married his first wife when he was 17, and claimed he once married ten wives in a single year.

They shared a dormitory near his private bedroom, and locals said he liked to have seven or eight of them by his side at all times.