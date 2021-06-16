Biden admin: gay and trans students covered under antidiscrimination law

Title IX's antidiscrimination protections cover gay and trans students, the Biden adminstration today said, reversing Trump's exclusion of them. The new guidance follows last year's Supreme Court ruling which found that workplace antidiscrimination law applied to gay and trans people.
The department will say that discrimination against gay and transgender students is prohibited under Title IX, a 1972 law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in federally funded schools. The law has become a political cudgel in the culture wars over sex and education."We just want to double down on our expectations," Miguel A. Cardona, the education secretary, said in an interview. "Students cannot be discriminated against because of their sexual orientation or their gender identity."