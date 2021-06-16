Comedian Caitlin Reilly has a funny new video. This time she's a super-fast talking, obnoxious multilevel marketing victim still in the true believer stage. She reminds me of a friend of a friend who tried to get me to become an Herbalife hawker many years ago.
Caitlin Reilly plays "The girl In Your DMs who's in a pyramid scheme"
