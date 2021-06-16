Hurry and get your "2nd Trump Inauguration" tickets, with Ted Nugent and Kid Rock headlining!

The smart QAnoners have already bought their $1200 tickets to "The 2nd Inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States." The tickets say the grand event is taking place on "August 15, 2021 in front of the Capitol steps," with "Special Musical Guest Stars: Ted Nugent and Kid Rock."

Sounds legit, but ABC News 10 seems to think there's something fishy about the whole thing:

According to the event website from the U.S. Capitol, there isn't an event scheduled on August 15. There are no events listed on the website or social media accounts for Donald Trump. On Ted Nugent's tour website, on August 15 the singer will be performing at the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda, New York. Kid Rock will be at Mt. Pleasant, Michigan's Soaring Eagle Casino on August 15. Photos of the tickets were also shared across anonymous imageboard pages and semi-closed and pseudo-anonymous social networks.