The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team said no to the Olympics "due to Covid," but as a consolation prize we were treated to this incredible performance on America's Got Talent. Combining martial arts moves, high-flying flips, and splitting wooden boards with acrobatic kicks, the act looked too spectacular for the likes of a TV studio. The troupe, established in 2009 to promote the martial art Taekwondo, includes members from around the world, including Korea and the United States. Start at 1:15 if you want to cut to the action.
Incredible Taekwondo troupe turns down the Olympics but gives outstanding performance on "America's Got Talent"
