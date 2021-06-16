Incredible Taekwondo troupe turns down the Olympics but gives outstanding performance on "America's Got Talent"

Carla Sinclair

The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team said no to the Olympics "due to Covid," but as a consolation prize we were treated to this incredible performance on America's Got Talent. Combining martial arts moves, high-flying flips, and splitting wooden boards with acrobatic kicks, the act looked too spectacular for the likes of a TV studio. The troupe, established in 2009 to promote the martial art Taekwondo, includes members from around the world, including Korea and the United States. Start at 1:15 if you want to cut to the action.