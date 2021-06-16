MacKenzie Scott to donate another $2.74B to charities, Jeff is going to space for 11 minutes

How billionaires spend their money is an interesting thing:

CNN shares:



MacKenzie Scott, one of the richest women in the world, and her husband Dan Jewett, donated $2.74 billion to organizations that focus on the arts and combating racial discrimination.The settlement from Scott's 2019 divorce from her previous husband, Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos,made her one of the richest people in the world. She and Bezos were married for 25 years.At $193.5 billion, Bezos is currently the world's' wealthiest person, and Scott's fortune is valued at about $59 billion, according to Forbes. She married Jewett in March.

CNN also tells us:

Jeff Bezos can have anything. He could circle the globe in a private jet or sail it forever in a fleet of megayachts. He could afford to buy a the whole NFL; he could buy an archipelago for his family and friends; he could buy over 65,000 Bugatti Chirons (base price $2.9 million), even though only 500 are being built. As the world's richest person, the possibilities are endless. But Bezos appears ready to risk it all for an 11-minute ride to space.

You gotta do you, I guess.