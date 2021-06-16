Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is available for pre-order and is coming in November

Yesterday my daughter and I watched Nintendo's E3 announcement video. She was excited about:

Super Monkey Ball remastered collection

Mario Party collection

Shin Megami Tensei V

Danganronpa Decadence

Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD

Breath of the Wild Sequel

My list was shorter:

Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda

Shin Megami Tensei V

Breath of the Wild Sequel

I would have been excited about Danganronpa Decadence but I've already played all three games plus the Despair Girls spin-off. So has my daughter, but the Switch release includes an expanded version of Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony's Ultimate Talent Development Plan board minigame.

The most anticipated news was for the Breath of the Wild Sequel. Nintendo played an intriguing teaser trailer which shows floating cities about Hyrule and a way for Link to move through solid stone. Nintendo said it will release the title in 2022. It's already available for preorder at Amazon with a listed release date of "12-31-2022" (I'm guessing it'll be late November).

Also available for pre-order is the retro-inspired Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda with three classic games from the series, The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, and a remake of the old Game & Watch title Vermin, which stars Link as the vermin squasher.